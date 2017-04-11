Charity event at the Cultural Foundation for the entire family

The Bank of Cyprus fights its own battle against cancer, organising last Sunday, on the day of the Christodoula march, a social event at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation for the entire family.

From 11am to 5pm, the largest yard in the old city of Nicosia, at the Bank of Cyprus’ Cultural Foundation, was filled with happy children’s voices, music, and food, in support of the Christodoula march and the Anti-cancer Association of Cyprus.

The event’s goal was to raise money for cancer patients, and the entire family was in attendance, enjoying tunes by famous DJ Maria Panosian and the rousing rhythm of Batukinio.

In addition to handicrafts on sale at the event, activities for children were organised by the Babysitter on Call, Fairy-tale & Storybook Events, and Fantastic eShop.com troupes.

Earlier, the Christodoula march was held across Cyprus.

Addressing the march, Bank of Cyprus director of consumer and small-and-medium enterprise banking Charis Pouangare commented on its goals and the Group’s support.

“All of us, each from their own position, have a significant contribution to make on cancer issues, whether it be educating the public, prevention, or even treatment,” he said.

“Because cancer is no longer just a disease, distant from us. It is in our homes, it afflicts our own people, each of us, our family, and our children.”