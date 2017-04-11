Commemorative stamps issued for Pafos2017

A COMMEMORATIVE series of stamps highlighting the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 have been issued by the post office.

The stamps are a set of three valued at 64 cents each, portraying ancient monuments, the sea and the natural environment.

The series was designed by Nikos Ierodiakonou from Nicosia and printed in Athens by specialists Veridos-Matsoukis.

“It would be inconceivable for an institution of such magnitude, hosted in Cyprus for the first time, not to have its own series of stamps, to convey across the world the message that Paphos is the European Capital of Culture for 2017,” said Pafos2017 chairman, Christos Patsalides.

Director of the post office, Andreas Gregoriou, said the organisation had accepted the proposal with pleasure.

“We were pleased to issue a series of stamps and contribute in this way towards enriching and promoting this great institution as stamps are amongst a country’s most important ambassadors,” he said.