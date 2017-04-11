A concert to teach kids about feelings

If you have – or even know – any kids who have rhythm flowing in their veins and who can be moved by music, then the interactive educational concert for kids of all ages coming up in Paphos is something they don’t want to miss.

The interactive concert, under the name Feel the Sound, will be performed by the piano duo Leoni Hadjithoma and Borislav Alexandrov.

Through their performance and other activities, the two musicians will make the children participating wonder how a piece of music makes them feel. Some music will make them happy, some sad, some angry and some will perhaps make them feel something they have never felt before. With this feeling fresh in their minds, the children will then draw a picture that relates to how music made them feel. There will also be some acting involved and an improvised scary piece of music is to be created.

Hadjithoma and Alexandrov have been collaborating as a piano duo since 2002. During this time, they have participated in a number of festivals and given recitals in Europe and the Middle East. They often collaborate with orchestras in Cyprus and abroad, performing piano concertos for two pianos. They also give educational concerts for schools, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Education of Cyprus. Their repertoire includes works by Mozart, Schubert, Liszt, Brahms, Rachmaninoff as well as many contemporary composers.

The two pianists will invite children to let music lead the way on April 20 at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos at 10am.

An interactive educational concert for kids. April 20. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 10am-11.30pm. €7. Tel: 70-002420