EAC fire causes power outage

April 11th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Several villages in the Larnaca district lost their electricity supply on Tuesday after a fire at an EAC’s transmission station caused a power outage.

The villages affected were: Kofinou, Mari, Zygi, Tochni, Maroni, Psematismenos, Kalavasos and Agios Theodoros.

According to EAC press officer Christina Papadopoulou, the cause of the outage was a fire which broke out on Tuesday at 8.15am at the battery power system of the Mari transmission station.

The fire service was called but the fire had burnt itself out before the firemen arrived at the scene.

Power was to be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

