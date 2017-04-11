The Easter feel in the capital

Easter week is upon us, meaning not just nightly church services and Easter fasting approaching its climax, but also that most of us will be out and about (if only to take our minds off the fasting). If you find yourself with some free time on your hands this week in Nicosia, here are just a few of the things you can get up to.

Tomorrow the A.G. Leventis gallery will offer a special tour under the name of Images of the Passion. The tour, which will lead art lovers through the gallery’s collection, will start at 11am. You will learn about the paintings on display which have to do with the Easter period.

The Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum will offer a number of events to keep kids and families occupied now that schools are closed.

One event this week will be titled Easter Candle and invites families to create Easter candles using different materials, such as fabrics and ribbons in various colours and sizes, as well as crafting other Easter decorations. All materials will be provided to participants. The workshop, which will take place tomorrow, will be facilitated by Helena Stylianou-Zisimidi and will take place from 11am until 1pm.

From Thursday until Saturday, in the Laiki Geitonia neighbourhood, various craftsmen will demonstrate their work in this traditional area inside the city walls from 9.30am. Take a stroll down the pedestrianised area, go back in time to the 18th century and follow the winding streets lined with little shops and workshops where – for three days – metalworkers will show us how they make metal utensils, while we will also be able to see how baskets are woven and the process behind traditional loom weaving.

Special Tour

Special guided tour of the images of the Passion. April 12. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 11am. Tel: 22-668838

Easter Candle

Creative workshop for families. April 12. Loukia & Michael Zampelas Art Museum. 27 Arch. Makarios III Ave, 1020 Kaimakli, Nicosia. 5pm-7pm. €10. Tel: 22-456099 or 22-456093. Email: info@zampelasart.com.cy

Laiki Geitonia Crafts

Craftsmen will demonstrate their work. April 13-15. Laiki Geitonia, Nicosia. Tel: 22-797000