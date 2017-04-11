Erotokritou looks to the law to get out of jail

Disgraced former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou is expected to appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday to plead for his release from prison on the grounds of a provision in criminal law that grants judicial officers immunity from prosecution.

Erotokritou filed the petition for a writ of habeas corpus following his conviction last month to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

He has also appealed the court verdict.

A writ of habeas corpus is used to bring a prisoner before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.

Erotokritou bases his petition on a provision in the criminal law relating to the legal immunity of judicial officers.

The provision in question states that apart from the cases where the code clearly states the opposite, judicial officers are legally immune for acts or omissions carried out during the execution of their duties, even if the action exceeded their authority or even if there was a legal obligation to carry out the action that had been omitted.

The crimes for which Erotokritou was found guilty were carried out while he was deputy attorney-general and his argument is that the post fulfils the criteria of ‘judicial officer’ and therefore exempts him from criminal prosecution.

According to the constitution, the attorney-general of the Republic and his deputy serve under the same terms as Supreme Court justices.