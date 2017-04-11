Explosion rocks south-eastern Turkish city – witness

An explosion rocked the city of Diyarbakir in Turkey’s largely Kurdish south-east on Tuesday, sending a large plume of grey smoke rising over surrounding buildings, a Reuters witness said.

Several people were wounded in the blast and ambulances rushed to the scene, security sources said. The cause of the explosion, which comes days ahead of a referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan’s powers, was not immediately clear.

The explosion was in the central, largely residential district of Baglar, where a car bombing by suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants wounded scores of people last November.

Diyarbakir is the largest city in Turkey’s south-east, where the PKK has fought an insurgency against the state for more than three decades to press demands for Kurdish autonomy.

