Fire service kept busy over past 24 hours

The fire service responded to 52 calls for help on Monday, including a vehicle fire related to Monday’s supermarket robbery in Ypsonas, Limassol.

According to a statement issued by the fire service, a call which was received at 11.20am on Monday, reported that a Honda Civic car was on fire near the church of Ayios Savvas in Ypsonas.

As it turned out, the Honda civic was the getaway car of the Ypsonas robbers, which had been set on fire soon after the robbery.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the fire service received a call for a traffic accident in Akaki-Astromeritis road. A driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a parked car.

The Lakatamia fire brigade rushed to the scene and rescued the driver, who was trapped inside.

Additionally, the fire service received calls for assistance for incidents related to an apartment blaze in Paphos, a rescue of a man from a six-metre construction pit, and a warehouse fire in Polemi village, Paphos.