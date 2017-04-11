Leptos Estates continuous great success

Success continues with the presence of Leptos Estates at International Real Estate and Investment seminars and exhibitions over the last few weeks in the UK, Russia, Ukraine, UAE, IRAN and Egypt.

A large number of buyers and investors were attracted by the company’s latest coastal line projects “ADONIS BEACH VILLAS” and “CORAL SEAS VILLAS” in Paphos and “LIMASSOL DEL MAR” in Limassol, three of the most luxurious super-modern seafront home developments, in Cyprus AT present.

Mr. Sakis Hadjialexandrou, Group Marketing Director stated that, “Leptos Estates Overseas Sales and Marketing teams are making an immense effort in promoting and highlighting not only our company but the towns of beautiful Paphos and cosmopolitan Limassol alike in general and will continue this particular exposure during the months of April and May, in Switzerland, Jordan Lebanon, South Africa and China expecting to meet and attract high quality investors”.

The Leptos Estates extrovert business strategy and the continuous development of high quality and prestigious projects are attracting foreign investment from all over the world, especially from Russia and China and recently from the Gulf Countries.

