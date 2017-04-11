How to lose your driving licence in Europe

If you’re a driver, you have probably experienced that sinking feeling you get when your journey is rudely interrupted by the bright flash of a speed camera.

How fast was I actually going? How much will this cost me? Well, that depends on where you are driving. In Norway, for example, driving at 71 Km/h in an urban area will earn you a fine of €923. Do the same in Austria and you can breathe a sigh of relief when the letter demanding €50 is put through the letterbox.

The same discrepancy between European countries also extends to the more serious end of the scale. When it comes to having your licence withdrawn, the most unforgiving place to be is Switzerland – drive at 75 in a 50 zone here and you won’t be driving again for some time.

Cyprus does not appear in the list of countries as there is no speeding range that will automatically see the withdrawal of your licence.

