How to lose your driving licence in Europe

April 11th, 2017 World, World in numbers 0 comments

How to lose your driving licence in Europe

If you’re a driver, you have probably experienced that sinking feeling you get when your journey is rudely interrupted by the bright flash of a speed camera.

How fast was I actually going? How much will this cost me? Well, that depends on where you are driving. In Norway, for example, driving at 71 Km/h in an urban area will earn you a fine of €923. Do the same in Austria and you can breathe a sigh of relief when the letter demanding €50 is put through the letterbox.

The same discrepancy between European countries also extends to the more serious end of the scale. When it comes to having your licence withdrawn, the most unforgiving place to be is Switzerland – drive at 75 in a 50 zone here and you won’t be driving again for some time.

Cyprus does not appear in the list of countries as there is no speeding range that will automatically see the withdrawal of your licence.

Infographic: How to Lose Your Driving License in Europe | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information