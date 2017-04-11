MTN has awarded the winners of the educational game iWhiz!

On Friday March 17th, 2017, MTN awarded the top three students and the top three schools who accumulated the highest score in iWhiz, MTN’s game that educates on matters of online safety and which launched last year.

The awards ceremony took place at the Pedagogical Institute on Friday, 17th March, 2017. The award for each student was an iPad Mini 2 WiFi 32GB while each of the three schools took eight Alcatel Pixi 3 10” WiFi with keyboard. The winning schools are the Constantinoupoleos High School, the Aglantzia High School and the Greek School “The Olympion.

In attendance at the Pedagogical Institute were the winners but also school representatives who accepted their prizes with great enthusiasm and thanked MTN for the iWhiz application, the prizes won and the knowledge gained by playing the game! The prizes were presented to the winners by Mr. Pantelis Panteli, Head of the Technologies of Informatics and Communications Unit of the Ministry of Education, Ms. Athina Michailidou, Director of the Pedagogical Institute and Ms. Marlen Michael, Communication and PR Senior Manager of MTN Cyprus.

In their introductions, both Mr. Panteli and Ms. Michailidou emphasized the importance of approaching children on such a vital issue as safety and the internet, making use of an enjoyable and innovative method as the one offered by iWhiz. Thanking MTN for the creation and launch of the competition, they stated that they will always be supporting initiatives like this that combine learning through an entertaining way.

On behalf of MTN, Ms. Michael pointed out, “We are very pleased with the enormous response of students for MTN’s innovative educational mobile application. iWhiz is proof that technology can be greatly beneficial, depending on how it’s used. In cooperation with the Pedagogical Institute, we have created an application which interacts with youngsters and educates them while at the same time is fun and beneficial.”

iWhiz is a free application game in the form of a quiz where users can challenge each other and acquire points. Each challenge consists of 10 questions on Internet Safety as well as general knowledge on technology and computing. The aim of iWhiz is to educate students and raise awareness in an entertaining way on the safe use of the Internet. The app is addressed to students aged 12 – 16.

The awards were given to the students and schools who took part in the first round of the competition which occurred from October 10th 2016 to January 31st 2017. The second round of the competition is already in progress from February 1st lasting until May 31st, 2017!

The iWhiz website (iwhiz.mtn.com.cy), contains more information about the game, terms and conditions as well as the rankings for each period. The application is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

MTN continues to offer even more – it has been implementing initiatives and programs for many years which motivate people to benefit from digital technology and to improve their lives.