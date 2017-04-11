Municipal councillors attacked in sunbed fee riot

April 11th, 2017

Yeroskipou municipality wants to run the lucrative sunbed business on two of its beaches

Three members of the municipal council of Yeroskipou, Paphos, were physically attacked late on Tuesday, after voting in closed session in favour of the municipality wresting control of the beach sunbeds and umbrellas from private businessmen.

As reported by the state broadcaster CyBC, three men who stood to lose from the new arrangement forced their way into the Yeroskipou town hall and entered the conference room where the council had been in session.

Yeroskipou mayor Michalis Pavlides told the Cyprus News Agency that the council decided the municipality would take over two of the five beaches it rented out to private businesses.

Pavlides explained that the decision had in fact been taken in a previous session, but the council’s plenum sat to determine where the funds to buy sunbeds and umbrellas for the two beaches would be found.

The council voted to use funds originally appropriated to build pavements.

But the decision enraged businessmen who would lose the sunbed and umbrella business on the two beaches.

They assaulted council members and caused damage in the conference room.

At least three municipal councillors reported bring physically assaulted by the protesters.

Akel municipal councillor Valentinos Fakondis sustained head injuries and was taken to the Paphos general hospital.

On-call doctors said Fakondis sustained a concussion and was admitted.

Fakondis filed a complaint with the Paphos police, which is investigating the incident.

