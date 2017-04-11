Nicosia mini buses aim to make old city a car-free zone

Mini buses connecting Nicosia’s old city with the main areas beyond the walls are expected to begin operating by the end of the month.

The aim is to revitalise the historic centre by improving accessibility through sustainable means of transport and gradually reduce the number of cars within the walls.

Τhe eco-friendly buses will follow two routes, L1 and L2, both of which will start at the old GSP stadium. Route details will be announced by the Nicosia municipality in the next few days.

The 22-seater buses are fully air-conditioned and have the facilities to transport wheelchair users and parents with strollers. The buses also have racks for bicycles.

The municipality has not yet announced the cost of tickets.

The €1.1m purchase was co-funded by the Nicosia municipality and the government programme to revitalise Green Line areas.

The ultimate objective is making the historic part of the town a car-free zone. The new public buses that have been on the roads the last five years, are too large to enter the narrow roads in the old city and come only as far as the main bus station at Solomou Square just inside the walls.

Makis Nicolaides, Nicosia municipality spokesman, said that the new service aims to improve transport facilities for Nicosia’s residents and to raise public awareness about environmentally friendly transportation.