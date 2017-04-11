Police warn public about door-to-door hawkers

Police on Tuesday urged the public to be vigilant following an incident in Paphos where a 79-year-old woman reported that €390 went missing from her home after she let in two people selling religious icons.

According to police, the 79-year-old reported that two people went to her house on Monday noon and were trying to get her to buy an icon.

After keeping her busy for around 10 minutes, police said, they left, but the 79-year-old realised that €390 she was keeping in the house was gone.

“Therefore, members of the public, in case they are being approached by people in a similar scenario, should not trust them,” police said.

It is not uncommon for peddlers entering homes with the pretext of selling various items, for one to keep the homeowner distracted while the other roams the house in search of valuables. The victims are usually senior citizens.

Police urge members of the public to report such hawkers to the nearest police station or call 1460.