The stress of finding a new home more than actually moving

It has been said – and by wiser minds than mine – that moving house is one of the most stressful experiences in life. In fact, a 2015 British study saw two thirds of adults place the dreaded upheaval at the top of their stress list – ahead of divorce, death in the family and losing one’s job. I, however, wouldn’t agree.

Especially being in Cyprus: on this island, it’s not the sorting, boxing and unpacking that’s going to traumatise you to your very core, but the search… Especially when the rental market is at its worst since the seventies…

I didn’t know this at first. I just thought I was unlucky, or not trying hard enough. But a solid month into an unproductive and highly frustrating search for a new home, an experienced real estate agent enlightened me. Apparently, the 2013 crisis has affected the housing market to a huge degree: everyone is trying to sell and – alas – nobody is letting. So for those of us who have no intention of buying a place of our own, the market is flatter than a Kansas pancake…

“A lot of people out there are paying the previous high interest rates to the banks, and they’re being squeezed to pay that back,” says Nic, an estate agent at Nicosia4Rent. “So they’re forced to sell the properties on which they can no longer afford payments. At the same time, there’s been a massive price hike on renting over the last year, due to supply and demand: there’s been an influx of foreign professionals from Europe, being paid European wages. So a two-bedroom flat for €800 is fine for them – but unaffordable for a local on a local wage.”

Back in 2015, a one-bedroom apartment rented for approximately €300, Nic explains. “But now you can’t get it for less than €400 a month, as there are so many foreign professionals and students” – he adds that he has seven students currently on his books who are already looking for August – “on the lookout. And that one-bed flat, even at an inflated price, will be snapped up in half an hour… To top it off,” he adds, “the price hike means people are staying put. Young families, who would once have moved from a two to a three-bed when they had kids, just can’t afford the raised rents, so they stay right where they are.”

He was right: I spent day after day clicking through property websites, calling agents and finding the flat had “just been rented yesterday / that morning / two minutes ago.” Six weeks into my quest, I’d hit more than 30 websites, sent tens of emails and made hundreds of calls to every agent I could find. Even driving round Nicosia and calling every Enoikiazetai sign I saw didn’t work. The majority of flats were either ‘just rented’, ‘one bedroom only’ or virtually unliveable. One particularly memorable place (described by the optimistic owner as ‘quietly charming’) backed onto a field of goats; another had black mould all over the kitchen (which I was told could – eek – “be painted over”!). And the few that appeared in newspapers were similarly dire; or gone in a flash…

“It takes a local on an average income about three months to find a flat,” says Nic. “And the most frustrating part is that, even if you find something, you arrive at the prospective place and find another seven couples in a bidding war. Very often,” he continues, “it’s people with pets who lose out,” – I’m fortunate in this respect, I’m pet-less! – “as landlords can now pick and choose their tenants…”

There did come a day when I thought I’d found the answer… a flat in my neighbourhood, one in a building of six. The owner showed my round the adjacent apartment which was, he professed, “an exact copy of the one for rent.” My excitement knew no bounds – it was a good price and the epitome of modern perfection, plus it was quiet and backed onto a park. Fortunately, I had the good sense to contact the tenant of the actual flat I would be occupying… And it was a hole, with a kitchen the size of a shoebox and an exotic view – not of gently calming vegetation – but into the neighbour’s loo.

With soaring stress levels – there’s no way you can hold down a full-time job and hunt for a flat in the current market – I began to think about packing in the not-so-glamorous-after-all Mediterranean lifestyle and heading back to the UK. Cue many an earnest and late-night conversation with family members: could they put me up for a month or so, was I likely to find a decent job, and just how many of my 2,000-plus books could they accommodate?

But it was at this point that a friend suggested I’d been going about the hunt in quite the wrong way. “This,” she stated, “is Cyprus. You need to calm down and let other people do the work for you. Be Cypriot: try word of mouth…” So I sat back, chilled out, and sent out a message to everyone I knew: by text, on Facebook, and in person. Did anyone, anywhere, know of anything with two-ish bedrooms and not overlooking the neighbour’s toilet?

At last, the possibilities began to flood in. Word of mouth had worked; I could begin to relax! A mere three days after the original plea went into the ether, I had a phone call from an ex-colleague whose in-laws had, that very morning, listed their apartment. “Call them!” she implored. “Now! NOW! It will be gone by this afternoon!”

Never had my fingers dialled so fast: “Was the flat available?” It was! “Could I see it?” I could! “Now?” Yes – we can meet in 20 minutes, I was told. Pausing only to throw a fleece over my pyjamas, I set off in hope… and was rewarded with a wonderful, just renovated, three-bed apartment in the area I was interested in. It was quiet, it was new, it was spacious and light… and best of all, it smelt of nothing other than fresh paint and pine flooring. It was, in a word, Home. And I took it. In a flash!

Two weeks of solid packing later, I was there… or here, I should say. Yes, I may still be surrounded by boxes, but the most stressful part of the actual move has been losing my tweezers. I don’t know what the hunt is like if you’re based on the coast (I’ve heard the situation is much the same; the crisis has a lot to answer for!), but if you’re hoping to rent in the capital then my advice is this: start early, buy nose plugs, and do things the Cypriot way – word of mouth. Because with a bit of help actually getting into a new place has been relatively easy. It was finding a flat – at a time when there’s nothing to rent for love nor money – which nearly killed me!