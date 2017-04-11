Supreme Court gives green light for Limassol recount

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request for disclosure of a number of ballots but gave the go ahead for the process to determine whether Limassol’s mayoral election votes would be recounted.

The plaintiffs, former mayor Andreas Christou, his party Akel, and other supporters, filed for a recount after he lost with just nine votes.

As part of the process, they have requested the documents of the election, including the votes cast for the winner, Nicos Nicolaides, as well as 434 ballots deemed void.

On Tuesday, the court allowed the disclosure of general documents relating to the poll but not the ballots the plaintiffs had requested.

The court will reconvene on April 28 for instructions.

The recount motion was filed on February 7, meaning that if the recount is given the green light, a final result must be issued by May 7.

“With its interim decision today, the court rejected the defendants’ position that the process was vitiated and should be rejected at this stage,” said Fotini Michaelidou, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The documents to be disclosed are the election instructions, the vote counting instructions, and the vote recording sheets.

Defence lawyer Simos Angelides said the court correctly judged that the motion “constitutes evidence fishing, which is prohibited by law.”

Akel and others supporting the recount motion argue that there was no uniformity on the criteria applied by the over 100 polling station supervisors regarding null votes.

They claim there was evidence pointing to a number of ballots ticked for Christou being erroneously marked as void.

In other cases, they said, ballots which should have been marked as void were instead counted for Nicolaides.

The plaintiffs did not suggest there was malice in the process.