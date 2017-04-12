Over 50 inmates pardoned and released for Easter

Fifty-three prison inmates were released on Wednesday after receiving presidential pardons.

According to prison authorities, 27 Greek Cypriots and 26 foreign nationals were released in line with criteria set by the attorney-general.

The inmates in question were scheduled to be released by July 31 this year after completing half of their sentence by April 16.

Prison governor Anna Aristotelous said people convicted for murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, drugs trafficking, and sexual offences were not eligible for presidential pardon.

Presidential pardons are granted in Easter, Christmas, August 15 (dormition of the Mother of God) and October 1 (independence day).

