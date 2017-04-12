Aluminium thieves caught red-handed

Police arrested two Limassol residents for stealing aluminium worth around €2,000 from a block of flats in Tersefanou on Tuesday.

According to a police report, police officers went to the apartment complex in the morning after it was reported that two men were loading pieces of aluminium, which they had removed from doors and windows, into a car.

When they arrived one of the suspects fled while the other, a 45-year-old man, was arrested for theft and trespassing.

Inside the car were aluminium items worth approximately €2.000, according to the manager of the apartment block.

The arrested man was taken to Kiti police station. During questioning, he said the person who had been with him and fled was a 50-year-old resident of Limassol.

The second suspect was arrested in the afternoon.