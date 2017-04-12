Cabinet approves ‘Baby Dowry’ scheme for low-income families

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the ‘Baby Dowry’ scheme, aimed at helping low income families secure the necessities for their newborns.

According to an announcement, the estimated budget of the scheme is €3.6m which will be allocated by the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD).

Beneficiaries will be given basic consumer goods to cover the needs of their newborn babies, and monetary aid.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, had said last year that the dowry would include among other things, a pram, a cot, a baby chair, and nappies for 24 months, while families would also be given a monthly allowance for the purchase of baby food.

“The implementation of the scheme in question is expected to contribute to the reduction of material deprivation and reduce the risk of social exclusion of beneficiary families and especially of their children, reinforcing social inclusion and the healthy living and proper development of children,” it said.

The scheme, the announcement said, which is also part of the government’s wider demographic policy, is expected to contribute to one of the Europe 2020 strategy targets that calls for at least 20m fewer people in or at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

Applications will be accepted at a date that is to be announced at a later stage.