April 12th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Cycling tourist killed in road accident in Paphos

Photo: CNA

A 33-year-old cyclist was killed in a road accident in Pelathousa, Paphos, police announced on Wednesday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Zenon Psathitis, the man, a tourist, was critically injured while cycling from Polis Chrysochous to Pelathousa at around 11.30am, when he crashed into an oncoming pick-up truck.

Psathitis said the truck, driven by a 43-year-old Cypriot man, collided with the bicycle when exiting a left turn on the winding road.

The cyclist was rushed to the Polis Chrysochous hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Members of the Polis Chrysochous police station arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

The pick-up truck’s driver took a breathalyser test, which gave a zero reading.

Information