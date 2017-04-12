Disputed Griezmann penalty gives Atletico edge over Leicester

Atletico's French striker Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game

Antoine Griezmann’s disputed first-half penalty gave Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their Champions League quarter final first-leg clash at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

The France striker was fouled by Leicester’s Marc Albrighton on the edge of the box and referee Jonas Eriksson deemed the action to have continued into the penalty area.

Griezmann sent Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after 28 minutes for his 24th goal of the season, while Fernando Torres missed a good chance to double the hosts’ lead after the break.

The result left the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg in England on April 18, as Leicester bid to maintain a fairytale run in their first season in Europe’s elite club competition.

