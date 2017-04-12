Dortmund’s Bartra doing ‘much better’ after wrist surgery

Borussia Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra suffering a wrist and arm injury when the team bus was attacked with explosives

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra said he is “doing much better” after suffering a wrist and arm injury when the team bus was attacked with explosives on Tuesday shortly before the start of the Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

Bartra, who joined Dortmund for 8 million euros from Barcelona at the start of the season, was operated on for a broken wrist and shrapnel in his arm.

“Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better,” the 26-year-old Spanish international wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photo showed Bartra bandaged up most of his right arm and around his left wrist. He was giving the thumbs-up sign.

“Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match!”

The match is rescheduled for later on Wednesday at Dortmund’s Signa Iduna Park.

