Kurds in Limassol join wider hunger strike

Kurds residing in Limassol have started a two-day hunger strike in solidarity with Kurdish prisoners in Turkish prisons who have been on hunger strike since February.

Around 20 people gathered on Wednesday morning outside the district administration in Limassol to announce the strike and distribute informative leaflets.

They are demanding an end to the isolation imposed on Kurdish PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, an end to rights violations in prisons, rights violations during the state of emergency and the blockade and war on Kurdish cities.

The hunger strike in Turkey was launched by 13 Kurdish prisoners on February 15 and has since been joined by another 174 inmates.

Hundreds of people within and outside prisons in several countries have launched 5-day rotational hunger strikes in solidarity with the prisoners.