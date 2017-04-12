Laranca hotel goes kosher to cater to Israeli tourists

The first hotel in Cyprus to serve all kosher food has opened in Larnaca to cater for the growing number of Israeli tourists.

The Mikes Kanarium hotel, which has been rented out for a year by an Israeli tourist agent will be serving meals that conform to the regulations of kashrut, the Jewish dietary law.

The hotel is a recently renovated small contemporary unit consisting of 26 luxury rooms which can accommodate up to four persons each.

According to the managing company of the hotel, ‘Sunnyseeker’, all the hotel’s rooms have already been booked for the coming year.

The Hilton hotel in Nicosia has also been booked by Israelis for the whole of this week and is also serving kosher food.

Politis newspaper said, the Larnaca hotel industry is expected to increase to 350 beds by early 2018.

Αccording to Politis information, the ‘Radisson Blu’ hotel is expected to operate by 2018, as well as Lenios Beach hotel.

In addition, a hotel which is under construction on Ermou Street in Larnaca, is expected to operate by the end of this year.

Another two small hotels located in the Larnaca city centre, are expected to operate in the near future.