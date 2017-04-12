Michaelides says no grounds to investigate audit official

Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides has rebuffed a request by the cabinet that he launch a disciplinary probe against a subordinate at the audit office.

On April 5, the cabinet sent a letter to Michaelides, asking that he appoint an investigative officer to look into possible disciplinary offences committed by Andreas Hasapopoulos, director of technical audit and one of the most senior officers at the audit office.

Having reviewed the cabinet’s request – which in the meantime was leaked to the media – Michaelides replied that there are no grounds for investigating Hasapopoulos.

The affair relates to a decision by Larnaca district court on November 30, 2016, which cleared the head of the Union of Larnaca Communities of charges that he had provided false, inaccurate or misleading information to authorities regarding a tender for the procurement of water meters for six local communities.

The case went to court after an investigation by the Audit Office, which determined that the tender procedures were flawed. The Audit Office informed the attorney-general’s office, which decided there were grounds to indict.

In its subsequent ruling, the court cleared the defendant of all charges. But the court also noted that some of the testimony provided to it by Hasapopoulos – who had led the initial probe into the tender – was problematic.

Hasapopoulos had been summoned to testify as a witness for the state prosecution.

It was on these grounds that the cabinet then asked that Hasapopoulos himself be investigated by the Audit Office.

In his response, which he made public, the auditor-general said the court ruling mentioned nothing about Hasapopoulos lying or trying to mislead the court, or that he had presented testimony which deviated from the determinations of the Audit Office.

Therefore, Michaelides noted, his subordinate does not appear to have committed any disciplinary offences.

“It would, I believe, be highly odd to take disciplinary action against an employee who duly submitted to the court letters [of correspondence] which his service had prepared, irrespective of whether he signs off on the letters, not to mention that most of the letters are signed off by his superior.”

Further, Michaelides stressed that he still believes the Audit Office was right to flag the tender, adding that in the wake and in spite of the court ruling, he felt the state prosecution should have appealed the decision.

The auditor-general went on to note that officers serving with the Audit Office are often summoned as witnesses in court cases.

“You must therefore realise the extremely negative climate – a climate of fear I might add – liable to be created within the service [Audit Office] due to the possibility that officers may risk disciplinary action should the court make any negative remarks about them.”

Michaelides also hit out at certain media outlets, which he accused of cherry-picking quotations from the court ruling in order to cast Hasapopoulos in a bad light.

“We have already explained that this unethical attack against an officer with our service – who conscientiously worked to bring to light a great number of scandals and irregularities – should be viewed as serving ulterior motives, both in terms of its substance and its timing.”

He was alluding in particular to daily Politis, which has been criticizing Michaelides for his ostensibly unorthodox and heavy-handed tactics in outing scandals.

In closing, Michaelides points out that the Audit Office is an agency independent of any ministry, but that he was responding to the cabinet out of professional courtesy.