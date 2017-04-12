Omonia look to bounce back from derby defeat

Due to the Easter weekend holiday there is a midweek round of fixtures in the Cyprus football championship, with four games played on Wednesday and two more on Thursday.

The big game on Wednesday will be played in Nicosia between Omonia and AEL where both teams have set their sights on fourth place, a position that may give them a ticket into European football next season.

Omonia trail AEL by four points and anything other than a win will seriously dent their hopes of qualifying for European competition.

Against Apoel on Sunday they were woeful and will need to improve considerably if they are to get the three points against a team that is well organised.

AEL have two wins in as many games under new coach Bruno Baltazar and know that even a draw will be a positive result for them as they will maintain their four-point cushion over the Greens.

Third-placed AEK are at home to bottom of the group Anorthosis, with the hosts expected to return to winning ways following their defeat by AEL.

AEK have been inconsistent in recent weeks – something that has prompted a section of their fans to demand the replacement of their coach Imanol Idiakez for the new season.

They outplayed and deservedly defeated leaders Apoel two weeks ago while last Sunday they lost out to AEL in a game that they were expected to win comfortably.

The two games in the relegation group see Aris entertaining Karmiotissa at the Tsirion stadium while Ethnikos Achnas take on group leaders Ermis Aradippou.

After two consecutive defeats Aris have begun to feel the pressure as Doxa Katokopias, the team currently occupying the final relegation slot, are just three points behind.

Championship group:

Omonia vs AEL (16.00), AEK vs Anorthosis (18.00)

Relegation Group:

Ethnikos Achnas vs Ermis, Aris vs Karmiotissa (both at 17.00)