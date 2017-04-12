Paphos and Limassol send out open calls

Paphos and Limassol are on the look-out for talent.

City of Aphrodite and 2017 European City of Culture Paphos is seeking photographers who would like to display their work on a wall installation in the city centre.

Limassol is looking for dancers keen to perform onstage and discuss the inspirations for their work.

The organisers of Pafos 2017 have already managed to showcase the island’s culture and art indoors and out, and now they plan to get us all involved in making 2017 an even more successful cultural year.

If you are a photographer or someone who finds joy in taking photos, then you might want to take part in the photography contest entitled The Wall, which plans to create an exhibition of large pictures in an outdoor public space. A wall will be created in the city centre adorned with 30 photos from contributors from Cyprus and abroad.

If you are interested in having one of your images as a brick in this artistic wall, then send up to four colour photographs on the theme of “urban” by May 2 to the address listed below.

The photographs must be at the highest possible resolution and the long side of all photos received must be at least 3000 pixels at 300 dpi resolution.

Once the photographs have been received, they will be judged by professional photographers Dimitris Makrygiannakis from Sweden, Fadi BouKaram from Lebanon and Raluca Furtuna from Romania.

The results will be announced on the official website of the Cyprus Photographic Society – www.cps.com.cy – and the society’s Paphos branch website – www.cpspafos.com – and on social media. In addition, an email announcing the results will be send to all participants.

The installation/exhibition will open on May 22 and last for six months. There will be live music and refreshments on opening day.

While Paphos will set the stage for photographs, Limassol will shake things up with performers who use movement as their basic tool during a Flash Dance performance.

The open call asks performers to share their ideas for a new platform. Works presented can be in process and should last for no more than ten minutes.

Participating artists will be involved in a dialogue and a feedback session with a group of artists from different mediums who will be invited to watch the mini-marathon. The discussion will also be open to the audience.

If you are interested in sharing your ideas, send an email with you details to the address below.

The artists who meet the criteria will participate in Flash Dance on June 10 at the Old Vinegar Factory, and they will receive a video recording of their work.

The Wall

Open call for photographs on an urban theme. Send four photographs to thewallpafos@gmail.com by May 2, and a €10 participation fee via paypal to tstl@cytanet.com.cy, or by depositing the amount in Alpha Bank Cyprus account 651-101-006665-7 or Iban: CY55 0090 0651 0006 5110 1006 6657, Swift: ABKLCY2N from abroad. A copy or photo of the payment receipt should be attached to the email with the participant’s photographs. Tel: 99-499099

Flash Dance

Open call for performing artists to present their movement ideas. Send an email to info@dancehouselemesos.com by May 10 including your name, a biography note, your email address and telephone number, the title of your idea, the style in which you will perform, the duration of the performance, a short description of your idea – no more than 150 words – and a link to your previous work or website if available. Tel: 25-340618