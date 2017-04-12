Pregnant female raccoon on the loose in Nicosia

A female raccoon, which according to its owner is probably pregnant, is on the loose in Nicosia, between the residential areas of Engomi and Strovolos, the Animal Party said on Wednesday.

The raccoon escaped its home on Monday morning.

Kyriakos Kyriakou, Head of the Animal Party, said that wild animals such as raccoons, can transmit diseases to humans. “Raccoons carry two serious diseases, roundworm and leptospirosis, that can be transmitted to humans and pets”, he added.

The party said that the gaps in the exotic animal legislation give the opportunity to each citizen to buy exotic and other animals, despite the repeated warnings that such animals should not be sold as pets.

“We call on the competent authorities to put an end on the importing and selling of exotic animals to unsuspecting buyers. The situation has got out of control. Animals, humans and nature, as well as the vulnerable biodiversity of our country are in danger,” the party said.

It also called on Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis to clamp down on imports of exotic animals, giving a reasonable timeframe to owners of such animals to notify the competent authorities.

“For the owners who do not comply with the rules, their animals should be confiscated and sent to nature parks outside Cyprus,” the party argued.

This is the second reported incident concerning wild animals being on the loose, after a Green Monkey escaped its Paphos home and was roaming the town centre in October 2016. It was on the lam for weeks before being caught.