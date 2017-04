Six illegal immigrants were identified on Tuesday evening in Akaki, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, police were informed at around 10pm Tuesday of the arrival of six individuals, two of them minors, in the Nicosia area.

They are thought to have crossed over from the Turkish-held northern part of Cyprus.

The state’s welfare services are looking after the minors while the adults were taken to Peristerona police station and arrested to facilitate investigation.