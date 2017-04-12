Soldier suffers serious burns in firecracker accident

Soldier suffers serious burns in firecracker accident

A 19-year-old conscript suffered serious burns after a firecracker exploded in his car on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to a police report, the man, a Nicosia resident, was in the car, which had been parked in open space in Nicosia with a passenger, also 19, when the explosive device they were handling exploded shortly after 10pm, causing a fire.

The driver was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit for severe burns. The passenger was not hurt.

The fire was put out by 10.45pm by the fire service, while the car was heavily damaged.

