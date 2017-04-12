Supreme court rules to curtail officials’ conflicts of interest

THE full bench of the supreme court on Tuesday ruled in favour of a bill passed in April last year aimed at preventing state officials from having any conflicts of interest.

The decision was unanimous.

Parliament had amended the 2014 basic law, the Incompatible Offices Act, by barring certain state officials from holding positions on the boards of public-law entities or participating as common shareholders in public companies “which serve collective interests for local or regional development, sports, or the fine arts.” The president subsequently referred the amendment to the top court.

The basic law had afforded exceptions, allowing state officials to participate in these companies if their services did not come into direct conflict with their duties in their capacity as state functionaries.

But parliament amended the basic law, removing the exceptions and thus introducing a blanket prohibition.

The supreme court agreed with parliament, rejecting the state’s argument that the amending law violates the constitution.

In particular, the state had argued that the amending law impinged on articles 25 and 26 of the constitution – the right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business, and the right to enter freely into any contract.

In its judgment, the supreme court said both articles contained caveats to these rights such as restrictions as prescribed by law, or for the purpose of protecting the public interest.

“It is evident that it would be at least unacceptable, from the viewpoint of public morals, as well as unethical, that the state officials cited in the law should conduct the aforementioned activities…” the court said.

In its ruling, the supreme court also noted that, in its view, the state officials concerned should also be barred from providing their services to cooperative credit institutions (CCIs) and public companies in which CCIs are shareholders.

It added, however, that in practical terms, this is not applicable today. This alludes to the fact that, since cooperatives have been nationalised and are therefore no longer private concerns, there is no incompatibility issue for state officials participating in CCIs.

Acting on the attorney-general’s advice, the president last year refused to sign off on a total of 16 bills passed by parliament, referring them to the supreme court.

A number of these have since been found to be unconstitutional, with the supreme court ruling in favour of the president.

By contrast, Tuesday’s decision was the first, so far, where the top court sided with parliament.

The government camp had criticised opposition parties for pushing through ‘populist’ laws, in a vote-grabbing bid just before the previous parliament disbanded ahead of the legislative elections.

In turn, the opposition countered that several of the contentious bills were drafted by the government and submitted at the last moment, leaving MPs little time to review them properly.