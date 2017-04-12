The game is on

If you are mad about what goes into gaming, then the first Cyprus Game Day to take place next Sunday at Hilton Park Hotel in Nicosia, should have you wide-eyed.

The event, which is organised by Wargaming and Unity Technologies, is the first Cyprus game developer event and plans to introduce local experienced game industry professionals and novices to an afternoon of collaboration, education and innovation.

The two organisers aim to “make Cyprus the leader of a robust game development community, Industry leaders will facilitate panels and talks about game development, animation and CG.”

The full programme for the event will be out soon, but as seats are limited so early registration is advised.

Cyprus Game Day

Game developer event. April 23. Hilton Park Hotel, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Free. Registration on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyprus-game-day-tickets-33502181928