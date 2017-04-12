The game is on

April 12th, 2017 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

The game is on

If you are mad about what goes into gaming, then the first Cyprus Game Day to take place next Sunday at Hilton Park Hotel in Nicosia, should have you wide-eyed.

The event, which is organised by Wargaming and Unity Technologies, is the first Cyprus game developer event and plans to introduce local experienced game industry professionals and novices to an afternoon of collaboration, education and innovation.

The two organisers aim to “make Cyprus the leader of a robust game development community, Industry leaders will facilitate panels and talks about game development, animation and CG.”

The full programme for the event will be out soon, but as seats are limited so early registration is advised.

Cyprus Game Day
Game developer event. April 23. Hilton Park Hotel, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Free. Registration on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyprus-game-day-tickets-33502181928

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information