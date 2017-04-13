Akel gears up for presidential elections

Main opposition Akel will start consultations after Easter in a bid to find a candidate for next year’s presidential elections, party leader Andros Kyprianou said.

Kyprianou said party members had possible candidates in mind but a collective discussion on the matter has yet to begin.

The candidate will be announced in May.

Kyprianou said the aim was “to look into how the needs of our country will be best served,” and not whether he felt ready to assume the role himself.

“This is not about who will rush to satisfy his ambition,” Kyprianou said.

The right Akel candidate, Kyprianou said, is one who could handle the Cyprus problem effectively, the country’s socioeconomic affairs, and wider domestic affairs in such a way so as to bring about progress, and deal with corruption.

He or she must also be popular enough to be elected and agree with the party’s positions.

“We are considering various options. In my head, I have a number of choices inside and outside the party,” he said.

The right candidate, he said, “must be reliable and effective”.

Consultations on the issue will begin right after Easter and by mid-May the party’s secretariat will be in a position to submit the name of its candidate to the political bureau.

Kyprianou did not confirm whether one the names on the table was Citizens’ Alliance chief, Giorgos Lillikas, who aspires to be the candidate of Diko, Edek, the Solidarity Movement and the Green party.

Last month, Lillikas said Akel’s support was crucial for the so-called centrist parties to have their candidate elected as no one could be elected without the support of the wider opposition.

Diko however, already ruled out an alliance with either ruling Disy or Akel for the 2018 presidential elections.

Kyprianou said that for his party, the most defining issue was the Cyprus problem, as the future of the country relied on the outcome of the settlement negotiations.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Thursday that the centrist parties will be meeting on April 24 to discuss their options.