Arrests after man electrocuted while allegedly stealing copper wiring

A 27-year-old was hospitalised in Paphos after receiving an electric shock in the early hours of Thursday in his effort to steal wiring from an electrical installation, police said.

According to police, the 27-year-old was rushed to the emergency department at around 12.20am by his 30-year-old friend.

Paphos police went to the hospital to investigate the circumstances under which the electrocution happened.

Investigators interrogated the 30-year-old but were not convinced about the circumstances of the accident.

As it turned out, the two men, they said, had been breaking into a factory warehouse and trying to steal wiring from an electrical installation. Both were arrested.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a third person, a 35-year-old, who was also allegedly involved in the incident.

A major target for robbers has been the copper wiring in electrical power substations and utility poles. Stolen copper is valuable as scrap because the metal is used for so many items—from fibre optics to plumbing to anything electrical—and the profits are tempting.

The 27-year-old was said to be out of danger but remains hospitalised for precautionary reasons.