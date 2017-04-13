Central Bank staff donate hospital equipment worth over €4,600

The Central bank of Cyprus (CBC) delivered equipment worth more than €4,600 to the Nicosia general hospital it was announced on Thursday.

The equipment – television sets and furniture – was delivered on Wednesday by the CBC’s governor, Chrystalla Georghadji, who said that the hospital has a special place in the hearts of Cypriots as it maintains a high level of healthcare services.

The money to buy the equipment was collected from a fundraiser organised last Christmas among the CBC’s staff.

Georghadji said that the donation was a small contribution to assist in the task of the hospital staff, and aims at making the stay of patients but also of visitors a bit more comfortable.

The hospital’s executive director, Christodoulos Kaisis, thanked Georghadji and the CBC staff for their donation.