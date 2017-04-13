Central Bank staff donate hospital equipment worth over €4,600

April 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Central Bank staff donate hospital equipment worth over €4,600

Central Bank of Cyprus

The Central bank of Cyprus (CBC) delivered equipment worth more than €4,600 to the Nicosia general hospital it was announced on Thursday.

The equipment – television sets and furniture – was delivered on Wednesday by the CBC’s governor, Chrystalla Georghadji, who said that the hospital has a special place in the hearts of Cypriots as it maintains a high level of healthcare services.

The money to buy the equipment was collected from a fundraiser organised last Christmas among the CBC’s staff.

Georghadji said that the donation was a small contribution to assist in the task of the hospital staff, and aims at making the stay of patients but also of visitors a bit more comfortable.

The hospital’s executive director, Christodoulos Kaisis, thanked Georghadji and the CBC staff for their donation.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information