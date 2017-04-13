Cyprus turned back 18 would-be fighters

Cyprus has turned back 18 foreign nationals on their way to fight in Syria on the side of the Islamic State, foreign ministry permanent secretary Alexandros Zenon told the Cyprus News Agency.

“Due to our geographical position we are in close cooperation with various security and intelligence services of countries in our neighbourhood and beyond that,” Zenon said.

He added that this cooperation “has been quite effective, since we have sent back to their countries of origin more than 18 so-called foreign fighters who wanted to pass to the occupied areas of our country, to go to Turkey and then to Syria to join the forces of the so called Islamic State.”

These events took place in 2015

The foreign ministry official said these people were European passport holders and came to Cyprus from Western countries.

He said these so-called fighters have stopped using this route because, on one hand Turkey has become more strict and does not want them to pass through its territory, and it has been proven that Cyprus is not a country via which these people can easily travel to Syria.