All eyes and ears on Paphos

The European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 hasn’t stopped churning out the cultural events since its celebratory opening. So far, we have seen art exhibitions, all kinds of performances and even excursions to help us get to know the city a little better. Here are just a few of the events set for the next couple of days that promise to get us all headed for Paphos.

First up on the list of events to entertain and thrill us is a rare concert under the name Per-sonat: Mer Amere. Melodies from an ancient time will be performed on Tuesday in Kato Paphos by sopranos Sabine Lutzenberger and Tobie Miller. They will be joined by Baptiste Romain on the fiddle and bagpipes, sharing the stage with fellow fiddle player Liz Rumsey.

The four musicians will perform melodies from the Codex Cyprus, a collection of secular and religious musical works written by an anonymous 15th-century author. The works were dedicated either to the Virgin, protector of travellers, or to the anticipation and longing for love.

Next up on Wednesday, there will be a musical performance with Sorin Alexandru Horlea (violin), Nicolas Efthymiou (viola), Juan Ignacio Lopez (cello), Paloma Gutiérrez del Arroyo on vocals and the Byzantine Choir Ellinon Choros.

Under the name J.S. Bach: Looking towards the East and West, the musicians will highlight the importance of the Byzantine (East) and the Roman Catholic (West) tradition in the evolution of European music. They will do so by presenting hymns and phonetic improvisations from both traditions – which have as their central refence point Bach’s Goldberg Variations. This will be presented by Dmitry Sitkovetsky for a String Trio.

Moving along to April 22 and a performance entitled Out of the Skin that brings people together to ponder, create and solve queries.

This performance will be a result of a series of educational workshops that are taking place this week. During these workshops a group of artists, dancers and special instructors from Cyprus, Palestine, Slovenia and Finland work with 16 teenagers that have been selected from various schools in Cyprus. During their time working together, these participants will co-exist and engage in collective creations, while turning their experiences into artworks – which will be presented in the form of performing arts in the project’s showcase event.

As participants will have the opportunity to actively learn about different art forms, such as dance and theatre, they will have the chance to see which suits them better and which one they prefer to work in. After learning about these art forms, they will go through a full creative process of production to show an audience what they have created with the help of experienced professionals.

In this context, people from different backgrounds will have the chance to wonder why art is important or what the role of artists is in society. In this form of communication, where a number of cultures come together to create and present a finished product, the participants will see where their inspiration comes from and how this inspiration can further influence others to take a road towards art. All their findings will come to light on stage, when the audience will also be able to see what the answers to these questions are.

Musical performance of religious works. April 18. St Paul’s Pillar, Kato Paphos. 8pm-9.15pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017

Performance of pieces by Bach. April 19. Ayia Kyriaki Church, Paphos. 9pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017

Performance by teenagers. April 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017