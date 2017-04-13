All eyes on top of the table clash in Cyprus

Two games, one from each group, wrap up the first round of the second phase of the Cyprus football championship with all eyes on the top of the table clash between leaders Apoel and third-placed Apollon.

With seven points separating the two sides, the pressure will be on Apollon as any result other than a win will all but crown Apoel champions for the fifth consecutive year.

Fanourios Constantinou, Apollon’s press spokesperson, could not have been any clearer when he said that “only a win will allow us to fight for the title until the very end.”

Apollon, who suffered their first defeat under coach Avgousti last Saturday, received a further blow on Monday when two key players, Abraham Guie Gneki and Miguel Bedoya were ruled out until the end of the season.

Avgousti also cannot count on suspended defender Roberge but he will have available from suspension his midfield pairing of Esteban Sachetti and Semedo who along with Alex da Silva will form his midfield trident.

Apoel have an abysmal record against Apollon, recording just one win in their last ten encounters with their opponents defeating them on five occasions.

Even though a draw will be considered a positive result for the Nicosia giants as it will keep them seven points ahead, it is highly unlikely that their coach Thomas Christiansen will set out his team to defend.

Giannis Gianniotas is expected to return to the starting line-up after serving his one match suspension but Stathis Aloneftis is not expected to be passed fit and will miss the game along with Embezilio, Merkis and the two-long term absentees of Efraim and Vinicius who should be available after the Easter break.

In the Relegation Group game Nea Salamina take on bottom side Doxa Katokopias.

The home side have only their pride to play for while Doxa are fighting for their first division survival.

Doxa have improved considerably in recent games and will fancy their chances as they have lost just once in their last nine games.

Championship Group: Apollon vs Apoel (16.00)

Relegation Group: Nea Salamina vs Doxa Katokopias (16.00)