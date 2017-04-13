Heart attack deaths rise when a large marathon is in town

Being in a town where a major marathon is being run can pose a life-and-death hazard, researchers say. A new study of cities hosting the largest U.S. marathons has found that the odds of dying if you have a heart attack or cardiac arrest jump 13 percent the day the race is run.

Risk factors for heart disease and stroke also tied to Alzheimer’s

Middle-aged people with risk factors for heart attacks and stroke are also more likely to develop changes in the brain that can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests. Previous research has linked so-called vascular risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol and elevated blood pressure, to higher odds of dementia, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease

Hospitalizations drop where laws restrict trans fats

People were less likely to go to the hospital with heart attacks or strokes after several counties in New York State restricted the use of trans fats, according to a new study. Trans fats raise bad cholesterol, lower good cholesterol and ultimately increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. They’re found naturally in some foods but are often manufactured and added to processed foods to improve taste and texture.

Nursing home residents often untreated for chronic pain

Many nursing home residents suffering from chronic pain don’t get any medication or don’t get enough to fully relieve their symptoms, a recent U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on almost 1.4 million residents in nursing homes nationwide from 2011 to 2012 and found that overall, roughly two in five had either intermittent or chronic pain.

Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes: CNBC

Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Hologic faces U.S. patent lawsuit over menstrual bleeding device

Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show. Minerva filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday saying it may seek an injunction blocking U.S. sales of Hologic’s NovaSure Advanced system which began in February. The product was launched in Europe, Canada and Australia in 2016.

More evidence ties insulin resistance to cognitive decline

Having reduced sensitivity to insulin may lead to more rapid decline in memory and other mental skills in old age even among people who don’t have diabetes, a recent study suggests. So-called insulin resistance, the body’s failure to respond normally to the hormone insulin, is a hallmark of diabetes. Diabetes itself – a disease in which the body can’t properly use insulin to convert blood sugar into energy – has been linked to cognitive decline and dementia, but the exact nature of the connection isn’t as clear.