Holy Fire due in Cyprus on Saturday

The Holy Light or Holy Fire, an Orthodox Easter tradition, is expected to arrive at the old Larnaca airport from Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon and will be travelling around Cyprus’ churches.

The Holy Fire will be brought to Cyprus by Metropolitan Bishop Timothy of Vostron on a private flight.

According to a press release, the non-governmental organisation Reaction Youth for the Prevention, in cooperation with the Church, bus company Osel, the motorsport and motorcycle federations and others will transport the fire to more than 100 municipalities and communities before taking it to Zygi where it is scheduled to arrive in time for an event on 8.15pm on Saturday.

The Holy Fire is described by Orthodox Christians as a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter.