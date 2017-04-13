Lorry driver involved in deadly crash jailed

The driver of the lorry involved in an accident in the north last November that caused the death of three people, was jailed for six years and eight months, daily Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris reported on Thursday.

The driver, Safa Gungor, was also banned from driving a vehicle for 10 years.

He faced some 16 charges including manslaughter and reckless driving.

The families of the victims broke into tears as the verdict was read by the judge who said society was not satisfied by the sentence, adding that penalties should have been stiffer for such offenses.

The accident took place on the Kythrea to Kyrenia road in the early hours of November 29, when the lorry couldn’t manage the bend and crushed into a school service bus, killing two pupils, İlayda Ozturk, 17, and Sude Demirkiran, 12, and the bus driver Denktas Mutluel.

The accident also resulted in six pupils and the wife of the bus driver being seriously injured. Following the accident, mass protests were staged in the north to demand the resignation of the administration.

The accident also sparked discussions with regards to the responsibilities of the companies that force personnel into working long hours and some allowing the workers to drive heavy vehicles without proper permits.

In this particular case, the ‘court’ revealed that Gungor had completed 16 working hours before the accident took place.