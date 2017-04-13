Loving the Easter weekend vibe

If you haven’t made plans yet for your Easter weekend, Mario Kombou will be swaying those hips again and wearing his blue suede shoes when he takes up his Elvis impersonation in Paphos.

The entertainer was always listening to the King while growing up, and found that a lot of his performing inspiration came from Elvis when he started performing in Greek restaurants doing other tributes. It was not until he got into the King’s shoes that he realised that this was the tribute act he was born to do – and so he has, for the last 20 years or so.

Kombou trained as an actor and has starred in the West End production of Jailhouse Rock in the leading role of Vince Everett. He has also appeared on TV and radio shows. Along with other Jailhouse Rock cast members, he has also toured the UK with the new musical The Elvis Years 1954-1977.

The tribute show, looking at the legend that is Elvis Presley over a period of 20 years, will be keeping us coming at the Colosseum Restaurant on both days from 7pm until 11.30pm. But it’s not just a show, for your €20 entrance fee you will also get to choose from a three-course dinner menu.

Easter with Elvis

Live performance by Mario Kombou. April 15-16. Colosseum Restaurant, 101 Danaes Street, Olympian Complex, Paphos. 7pm. €20. Tel: 26-962415