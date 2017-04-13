Nicolaou say security being stepped up over Easter weekend

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou announced on Thursday that authorities would up security measures in streets and churches during the Easter holidays.

The aim, the announcement said, is to protect lives, civil liberties and citizens’ rights.

Toward that end, security forces “will continue to perform their duty with responsibility and selflessness, by intensifying security measures in the streets, temples and churches ahead of Easter holidays”.

The minister urged members of the public to “demonstrate proper road behaviour and a sense of social responsibility”.

“Let us not let the moments of family and personal happiness to be lost on the road, because of thoughtlessness and reckless behaviour,” Nicolaou said.