Nicolaou say security being stepped up over Easter weekend

April 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicolaou say security being stepped up over Easter weekend

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou announced on Thursday that authorities would up security measures in streets and churches during the Easter holidays.

The aim, the announcement said, is to protect lives, civil liberties and citizens’ rights.

Toward that end, security forces “will continue to perform their duty with responsibility and selflessness, by intensifying security measures in the streets, temples and churches ahead of Easter holidays”.

The minister urged members of the public to “demonstrate proper road behaviour and a sense of social responsibility”.

“Let us not let the moments of family and personal happiness to be lost on the road, because of thoughtlessness and reckless behaviour,” Nicolaou said.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information