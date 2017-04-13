Some punk metal for your Friday evening

Friday is the day when every Orthodox church on the island will take part in the Epitafios – the burial of Christ. It is a highlight of Easter week for many but it isn’t something that takes all day, so you could still fit a bit of rocking into your evening.

Six local bands ranging from punk rock to death-metal will come together for the Fest at the Epitaph event from 6.30pm until 1am the next morning.

The four-member band BLYND, which will perform some death- and thrash-metal, was formed in 2003 in order to bring the underground metal scene to the surface. Since then the band have come out with their first full-length album, been part of some rocking festivals which also included names like Alice Cooper and Hatebreed, and they have also toured the island and most of Europe. Get ready to take in some of the band’s original compositions.

Joining BLYND on the death-metal front will be Vomitile. The five-member band – which has been through different line-ups – came together in 2007 and released their first demo in 2009 called Rotting Life. The band opened for international thrash-metal legends Sodom and Obituary when they came over to thrill the Cypriot crowd, and have gained an even bigger fan base with their ongoing performances and album releases.

Some more thrash-metal will be served up by Dark Void, a bunch of lads who came together in 2013, recorded their six track EP called Release the Kraken, and have been thrashing together ever since.

They will be followed by Infected Syren, providing a punk, metal, and swing feel. The band, which has roots in Cyprus and the UK, add a few horror elements to their sounds, so be prepared.

Stainlesz will be up to their necks in speed-metal while Spoiled will complete the picture with some punk rock. The three-member band Stainlesz has been performing anywhere on the island where its kind of metal is welcomed since 2010, while the youthful four-member band Spoiled has also been playing its part in showing the island what a serious punk rock band sounds and looks like.

A Fest at the Epitaph

A festival with six local bands. April 14. Diaxroniki Mousiki Skini, Nicosia. 6.30pm-1am. €8. Tel: 99-783455