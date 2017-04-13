Referendum for Paphos residents to rename Kennedy Square

The Paphos municipality announced on Thursday that it would organise a referendum for its residents to decide on a new name for Kennedy Square.

According to the announcement, all residents will have the right to vote.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said last year that renaming Kennedy Square, located in the town centre, was part of revamping Paphos’ image to fit the 21st century.

The referendum, will include a ‘traditional’ way of voting via ballot box, as well as electronic voting.

Residents will be able to choose their favourite from a list of five names. A bigger list of names, proposed by residents or municipal councillors, will be assessed by a special committee that will choose the five names which the voters will be called to vote at the referendum. No date has been announced yet as to when the referendum would take place.

“As regards the renaming, many proposals have been submitted, related to Paphos’ history and culture, but also to politics,” the announcement said.

It added that the results of the referendum will be final and binding.