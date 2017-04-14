Button to make F1 return at Monaco Grand Prix

April 14th, 2017 Formula 1, Sport 0 comments

Button to make F1 return at Monaco Grand Prix

Jenson Button will drive for McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix while Fernando Alonso competes at the Indianapolis 500

Britain’s Jenson Button will stand in for Fernando Alonso at next month’s Monaco Formula One Grand Prix while the Spaniard competes in the Indianapolis 500 on the same day, McLaren announced on Friday.

“I’m thrilled to be making a one-off return to Formula One racing, and I couldn’t think of a better place to make that return than my adopted home Grand Prix: Monaco,” said the 2009 world champion in a statement at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Monaco resident Button, who handed over his McLaren seat to Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne at the end of last season while remaining under contract to the team, won the showcase race in 2009 with Brawn GP.

Honda-powered McLaren have endured a tough start to the season, with no points from two races, but slow speed Monaco could suit their car better and is also a track where drivers can stand out.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information