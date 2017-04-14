Classic stories for all ages will be on stage next week

Even with the event scene so slow during this Easter period, the theatre is always a place that will welcome us with open arms – well, next week anyway.

Firstly – as the holidays are all about kids – let’s mention a theatrical performance that will get all the kids huffing and puffing along with the big bad wolf.

The Vestiario Children Theatre will present the play The Three Little Pigs and the Wolf Lilykos as of Tuesday at Melina Merkouri Hall in Nicosia until May 7.

The classic story by the Brothers Grimm will be re-told with more humour, more theatrics and more running around than ever. Directed by Yiannis Spanos, the joyful play will get kids of all ages laughing with its never-ending chases and the fact that no matter how hard the wolf tries, he will never win.

The theatre group has decided to put a spin on the character of the wolf. Instead of him being the one that we all fear and warn the pigs that he is behind them, he is funny and vain and anything but scary. He is not the only one doing the chasing in this show, in fact, all that action will get us confused as to who is running after whom – but one thing is for sure, in this chase game the fastest and smartest will win.

In this play, whose goal is to teach children how to accept love and care for everyone, there is a big happy ending. Through every plot twist and chase around the forest, there will be music and happy songs to accompany the humour and good vibes that the three little pigs and wolf Lilykos will bring to the stage.

The play will be performed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, and then on April 30, May 1, 6 and 7.

The Three Little Pigs and the Wolf Lilykos will also tour the island with performances at Kallithea Cinema in Larnaca on April 29, at Lanitio Lyceum A in Limassol on May 13 and 14, at Larnaca Municipal Theatre on May 20, at Sotira Town Hall on May 21 and at Kykkos Lyceum in Paphos on May 27.

If you are a fan of classic Greek cinema, you will certainly know of the film To Ksilo Vgike Apo to Paradiso (Maiden’s Cheek). The film version is a 1959 comedy directed by Alekos Sakellarios and starred the couple Aliki Vougiouklaki and Dimitris Papamichael.

The Satiriko Theatre will present a theatrical version of the story at Rialto theatre in Limassol on Thursday – while the Satiriko Theatre in Nicosia will still run the play until the end of the month on Saturdays at 8.30pm and Sundays at 6.30pm.

Young teacher Panos Floras arrives to teach a class at a girls’ high school in Athens. His students, daughters of rich Athenian families, are very spoiled and make his work and the work of the other teachers at the school very difficult. When he starts implementing discipline in his class, the girls use every means to get rid of him.

The comedy is directed by Marianna Kafkaridou.

The 3 Little Pigs and the Wolf Lilykos

Performance of the production by the Vestiario Children Theatre. April 18. Melina Merkouri Hall, Famagusta Gate, Nicosia. 11am and 4pm. In Greek. €7. Tel: 22-797650

April 29. Kallithea Cinema, 51 Michalaki Paridi Street, Aradippou, Larnaca. 4pm. In Greek. €7. Tel: 99-669859

May 13-14. Lanitio Lyceum A, Limassol. Saturday: 4pm, Sunday: 11am and 4pm. In Greek. €7. Tel: 96-020301

May 20. Larnaca Muncipal Theatre. 4pm and 5.30pm. In Greek. €7. Tel: 24-665795

May 21. Sotira Town Hall, Famagusta. 11am and 4pm. In Greek. €7. Tel: 06-020301

May 27-18. Kykkos Lyceum Paphos, 47 Eleftheriou Venizelou Street, Paphs. Saturday: 4pm, Sunday 11am. In Greek. €7. Tel: 96-020301

Maiden’s Cheek

Performance of the play based on the classic Greek comedy film. April 20. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 77-777745