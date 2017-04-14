Classrooms damaged in separate fires

Two classrooms in two schools, one in Nicosia the other in Larnaca, were damaged Thursday in a suspected arson attack, the fire service said.

The first fire broke out at around 3.45pm in a prefabricated room used as a classroom at the C Latsia primary school, in the Nicosia district. The fire – that burned equipment and damaged the room – was put out some 15 minutes later.

The second broke out at around 4.35pm in another classroom, at the Livadia primary school in Larnaca.

The fire service said it dispatched two engines. The blaze started from a paper recycling bin and spread. Equipment was damaged as well as the wall.

In both cases the fire service said that “the fire was most probably a malicious act by unknown persons”.

Schools are closed this week for the Easter holidays.