Five-day remand for cable thieves

April 14th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Five-day remand for cable thieves

Two men aged 27 and 30 were remanded on Friday for five days in connection with the theft of electrical cables worth an estimated €20,000 from a Paphos warehouse.

The two men were arrested on Thursday following a burglary earlier in the day that went bad for them when one – the 27-year-old – was electrocuted while trying to steal cables from a factory warehouse. He is now at the Paphos general hospital, guarded by police officers.

Police are looking for the whereabouts of a third suspect, a 35-year-old man.

The 30-year-old reportedly admitted to breaking into the same warehouse with the other two twice before. He told police that they broke into the warehouse on March 9 and stole cables worth €5,000, and on April 11, but stole nothing that time.

The 62-year-old owner of the factory, reported to the police that he suffered damage estimated at €20,000, which includes the value of the stolen cables and the damage caused to the warehouse from Thursday’s break in.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information