Five-day remand for cable thieves

Two men aged 27 and 30 were remanded on Friday for five days in connection with the theft of electrical cables worth an estimated €20,000 from a Paphos warehouse.

The two men were arrested on Thursday following a burglary earlier in the day that went bad for them when one – the 27-year-old – was electrocuted while trying to steal cables from a factory warehouse. He is now at the Paphos general hospital, guarded by police officers.

Police are looking for the whereabouts of a third suspect, a 35-year-old man.

The 30-year-old reportedly admitted to breaking into the same warehouse with the other two twice before. He told police that they broke into the warehouse on March 9 and stole cables worth €5,000, and on April 11, but stole nothing that time.

The 62-year-old owner of the factory, reported to the police that he suffered damage estimated at €20,000, which includes the value of the stolen cables and the damage caused to the warehouse from Thursday’s break in.