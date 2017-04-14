A minute with Chrystalo Patsia Singer

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca with my husband and my dog

Best childhood memory?

Cyprus is a sunny place to live with the summer 365 days per year, Christmas spirit is just like Miami so when I saw my beloved parents dressed like Mr and Mrs Claus placing gifts under a family Christmas tree, I felt the warmest and the greatest emotions that remains with me until today as the dearest memories of all. No matter where you are, no matter who you are with there are always people next to you who bring some magic in to your life.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

The food I love is my mum’s homemade food, the food that I dislike is the slow-motion snails.

What did you have for breakfast?

I don’t eat breakfast. I eat dinner like a king, lunch like a prince and breakfast like a pauper.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am an absolute a night owl. Movies popcorn friends

Best book ever read?

The Sound of Music. Because the sun always shines after the storm and man does not need much to be happy.

Favourite film of all time and why?

Hachi (A dog’s tale ) – about real love based on a relationship between a dog and his leader and his loyalty to his owner – even after his death, the dog was still waiting for him to return eventually the dog died as well. So sad but this made me feel like “the more I learn about people the more I like my dog”, as Mark Twain said.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Barcelona!!!!!!!!!I want to travel all over the globe with my first destination the big juicy apple. NEW YORK!!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Valerie – Amy Winehouse

What is always in your fridge?

Soft drinks and the rest my mum will do…

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I want to be in the city with a lovely garden filled with flowers and of course family and good friends. Because without love there is no happiness.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandfather and aunt who I dearly miss. I hope they are proud of me just seeing me from above. Just thinking about this makes me cherish every single moment as it was my last.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would want to be with the people I love and to tell them that I love them so much and sing to them my favourite song Imagine by John Lennon… and not forgetting my cute dog.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing someone I love…

Tell me a joke…

Dentist: “You need a crown.”

Patient: “Finally someone who understands me”…